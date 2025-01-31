Johnson’s 14 lead Tennessee Tech over Morehead State 72-64

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson had 14 points in Tennessee Tech’s 72-64 victory against Morehead State on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 4 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (11-11, 6-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Kyle Layton shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Matthew Sells shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (14-9, 9-3) were led by Jerone Morton, who recorded 20 points. Tyler Brelsford added 13 points and seven rebounds for Morehead State. George Marshall also recorded eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press