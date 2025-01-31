Davis’ 18 lead Hofstra over Elon 74-63

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 18 points as Hofstra beat Elon 74-63 on Thursday night.

Davis shot 6 for 15 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Pride (12-10, 4-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Michael Graham scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and added 13 rebounds. Joshua DeCady shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

TJ Simpkins finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Phoenix (14-8, 5-4). Sam Sherry added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

DeCady led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put Hofstra ahead 39-32 at the break. Hofstra turned a five-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 50-37 lead with 16:34 left in the half. Davis scored 13 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Hofstra visits Campbell and Elon plays Northeastern at home.

By The Associated Press