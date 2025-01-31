Mikaylah Williams scores 37 points to help No. 7 LSU outlast No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams scored 37 points, including a 3-pointer to start a game-closing 6-0 run, and No. 7 LSU outlasted No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100 on Thursday night.

Flau’Jae Johnson added 25 points and Aneesah Morrow scored 21 for the Tigers (22-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference), who led by 24 points late in the third quarter before allowing the Sooners (16-5, 4-4) to rally.

LSU forward Sa’Myah Smith and Oklahoma forward Liz Scott were ejected after some shoving midway through the first quarter of the extremely physical game, which also featured three technical fouls.

Oklahoma scored 17 second-half points off 11 turnovers, fueling a comeback that twice cut LSU’s lead to one point in the final 1:35.

Payton Verhulst led the Sooners with 26 points. Raegan Beers had 20.

Takeaways

Oklahoma: The Sooners did their best to bang around Morrow, the Tigers’ only inside threat. LSU struggled to stop Oklahoma’s post players, especially after starting center Smith was ejected.

LSU: It took a full quarter for the Tigers to push the tempo to their liking. They got fully engaged in the second quarter, finishing the first half outscoring the Sooners 13-8 off turnovers and 14-0 on the fast break.

Key moment

Verhulst hit a 3-pointer to slice LSU’s lead to 101-100 with 1:07 left. LSU got two offensive rebounds on its next possession, and Williams calmly worked off a high screen and drained a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left for a 104-100 lead. Seven seconds later, Johnson scored on a breakaway layup off a blocked shot by Aalyah Del Rosario.

Key stat

LSU made a season-high 12 3-pointers, which was more than the Tigers hit in their three previous SEC games combined.

Up next

On Sunday, LSU hosts Mississippi State while Oklahoma welcomes No. 12 Kentucky.

