Detroit Mercy wins 68-57 over Northern Kentucky

DETROIT (AP) — Orlando Lovejoy’s 19 points helped Detroit Mercy defeat Northern Kentucky 68-57 on Thursday night.

Lovejoy shot 6 of 17 from the field and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Titans (7-16, 3-9 Horizon League). TJ Nadeau scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Legend Geeter shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points. The Titans stopped a six-game losing streak with the win.

Keeyan Itejere led the Norse (9-13, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Josh Dilling added 11 points for Northern Kentucky. Randall Pettus II also recorded 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. The loss was the Norse’s sixth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press