Troy takes down Georgia Southern 81-74

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Tayton Conerway’s 15 points helped Troy defeat Georgia Southern 81-74 on Thursday night.

Conerway had five assists and three steals for the Trojans (14-7, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference). Jackson Fields scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and added three blocks. Myles Rigsby shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Tyson Brown led the Eagles (11-11, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Eren Banks added 14 points and three steals. Bradley Douglas also recorded 10 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. Troy hosts UL Monroe and Georgia Southern travels to play Southern Miss.

