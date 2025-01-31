Clear
Quion Burns scores 26 as Maine beats New Hampshire 71-46 for 6th straight victory

By AP News

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Quion Burns had 26 points to lead Maine to a 71-46 victory over New Hampshire on Thursday night, upping the Black Bears’ win streak to six.

Burns also grabbed eight rebounds for the Black Bears (14-8, 6-1 America East Conference). Kellen Tynes finished with 14 points and four steals. Jaden Clayton scored eight on 4-for5 shooting.

Sami Pissis led the Wildcats (4-19, 2-6) with 20 points and six rebounds. Anthony McComb III scored 11 and Khalil Badru pitched in with eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

