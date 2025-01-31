Smith’s 25 lead Charleston past Stony Brook 81-74

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — AJ Smith and Derrin Boyd each scored 25 points to help Charleston defeat Stony Brook 81-74 on Thursday night.

Smith shot 10 of 17 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Cougars (17-5, 7-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Boyd shot 7 for 15 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Ante Brzovic shot 7 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Seawolves (5-17, 1-8) were led by CJ Luster II, who posted 27 points. Stony Brook also got 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks from Andre Snoddy. Leon Nahar finished with 12 points.

Brzovic scored eight points in the first half and Charleston went into the break trailing 36-32. Smith scored 17 points in the second half.

Up next for Charleston is a matchup Monday with William & Mary on the road. Stony Brook visits UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

By The Associated Press