Albury’s 16 lead Utah State past UNLV 76-71

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Deyton Albury’s 16 points helped Utah State defeat UNLV 76-71 on Wednesday.

Albury also had five rebounds and three steals for the Aggies (19-2, 9-1 Mountain West Conference). Drake Allen shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 15 points. Mason Falslev shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Rebels (11-10, 5-5) were led in scoring by Dedan Thomas Jr., who finished with 22 points and six assists. UNLV also got 16 points, six rebounds and two steals from Jaden Henley. Jalen Hill also had 16 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Utah State hosts New Mexico and UNLVplays Nevada on the road.

By The Associated Press