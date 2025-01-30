Buchanan scores 19 as Boise State takes down Nevada 66-56

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Javan Buchanan scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead Boise State over Nevada 66-56 on Wednesday.

Buchanan also had five rebounds for the Broncos (14-7, 6-4 Mountain West Conference). Alvaro Cardenas scored 18 points and added five assists. Tyson Degenhart shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Wolf Pack (11-10, 3-7) were led in scoring by Nick Davidson, who finished with 18 points. Kobe Sanders added nine points for Nevada. Justin McBride also put up eight points and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Boise State hosts Fresno State and Nevada hosts UNLV.

