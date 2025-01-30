Saxen scores 12 as Saint Mary’s takes down Santa Clara 67-54

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Mitchell Saxen’s 12 points helped Saint Mary’s defeat Santa Clara 67-54 on Wednesday night.

Saxen also contributed five rebounds for the Gaels (19-3, 9-0 West Coast Conference). Luke Barrett scored 10 points, going 4 of 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range). Paulius Murauskas had nine points and shot 4 for 13, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Gaels extended their winning streak to nine games.

The Broncos (14-9, 6-4) were led in scoring by Carlos Stewart, who finished with 24 points. Santa Clara also got 11 points and two steals from Christoph Tilly. Brenton Knapper also had six points.

Saint Mary’s (CA) took the lead with 1:56 left in the first half and never looked back. Saint Mary’s pulled away with a 26-0 run in the second half for a 28-point lead. They outscored Santa Clara by 11 points in the final half, as Saxen led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Saint Mary’s hosts Gonzaga and Santa Clara plays Pacific at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press