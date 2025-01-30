Walker and Illinois State knock off Belmont 81-78

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Chase Walker scored 22 points and Johnny Kinziger secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining as Illinois State knocked off Belmont 81-78 on Wednesday night.

Walker added six rebounds for the Redbirds (13-9, 5-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Kinziger shot 8 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc to add 22 points. Landon Wolf had 11 points and shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Jonathan Pierre led the Bruins (15-7, 7-4) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Sam Orme added 20 points for Belmont. Isaiah Walker also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Illinois State went into halftime leading Belmont 35-31. Kinziger scored 12 points in the half. Chase Walker scored a team-high 13 points for Illinois State in the second half.

Illinois State plays Valparaiso at home on Saturday, and Belmont hosts Evansville on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press