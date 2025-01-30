Gabriel Pozzato scores 29 and Evansville earns 78-74 win against Murray State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Gabriel Pozzato had 29 points in Evansville’s 78-74 win over Murray State on Wednesday night.

Pozzato shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Purple Aces (8-14, 5-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Tayshawn Comer added 27 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 13 for 14 from the line and had six assists. Tanner Cuff had 12 points and finished 6 of 7 from the floor.

Jacobi Wood led the Racers (11-11, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 29 points. AJ Ferguson added 19 points for Murray State. Terence Harcum also had 11 points and two steals.

Pozzato scored 11 points in the first half and Evansville went into halftime trailing 25-20. JaCobi Wood scored the final seven points for Evansville to finish off the four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press