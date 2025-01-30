UIC takes down Bradley 93-70

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Javon Jackson scored 25 points as UIC beat Bradley 93-70 on Wednesday night.

Jackson added five steals for the Flames (15-7, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Jordan Mason scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Ahmad Henderson II shot 5 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Zek Montgomery finished with 16 points for the Braves (18-4, 9-2). Darius Hannah added 14 points for Bradley. Christian Davis had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The loss snapped the Braves’ five-game winning streak.

UIC took the lead with 8:53 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Mason led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 55-39 at the break. UIC extended its lead to 88-65 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run. Jackson scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

Up next for UIC is a Saturday matchup with Indiana State at home. Bradley visits Northern Iowa on Sunday.

