Barnstable’s 23 help St. Thomas beat Oral Roberts 86-71

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Miles Barnstable’s 23 points helped St. Thomas defeat Oral Roberts 86-71 on Wednesday night.

Barnstable had seven rebounds for the Tommies (17-6, 7-1 Summit League). Carter Bjerke scored 13 points, going 6 of 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Kendall Blue went 6 of 12 from the field (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Eagles (5-16, 1-7) were led in scoring by Issac McBride, who finished with 21 points. JoJo Moore added 13 points.

St. Thomas next plays Sunday against North Dakota State at home. Oral Roberts will host UMKC on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press