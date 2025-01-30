Arkansas State secures 81-68 win over Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Taryn Todd’s 25 points helped Arkansas State defeat Southern Miss 81-68 on Wednesday night as the Red Wolves extended their winning streak to six games.

Todd also contributed three steals for the Red Wolves (17-5, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference). Joseph Pinion scored 13 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added nine rebounds and three steals. Terrance Ford Jr. had 11 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Deantoni Gordon led the way for the Golden Eagles (9-13, 4-6) with 22 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Denijay Harris added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Southern Miss. Christian Watson finished with 10 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Arkansas State visits Texas State and Southern Miss hosts Georgia Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press