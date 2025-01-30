Berman’s 13 points lead Queens over North Alabama 75-67

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Yoav Berman scored 13 points as Queens beat North Alabama 75-67 on Wednesday night.

Berman shot 2 for 6 from beyond the arc and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Royals (13-9, 6-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Leo Colimerio scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Kalib Mathews shot 3 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

Jacari Lane led the way for the Lions (14-8, 6-3) with 22 points. Taye Fields added 14 points and 13 rebounds for North Alabama. Daniel Ortiz also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press