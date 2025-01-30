George Washington defeats Richmond 75-66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Castro’s 21 points helped George Washington defeat Richmond 75-66 on Wednesday night.

Castro also contributed 16 rebounds for the Revolutionaries (15-6, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. added 19 points while going 6 of 16 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) while he also had seven rebounds. Trey Autry shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.

The Spiders (7-14, 2-6) were led in scoring by B. Artis White, who finished with 17 points. Mikkel Tyne added 13 points and four steals for Richmond. Dusan Neskovic finished with 10 points and two steals. The loss was the Spiders’ sixth straight.

George Washington led Richmond at the half, 33-32, with Castro (12 points) its high scorer before the break. George Washington turned a three-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 10-2 run to make it a 66-55 lead with 4:31 left in the half.

Both teams next play Saturday. George Washington visits La Salle and Richmond plays VCU on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press