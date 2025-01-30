Talford scores 25 in Winthrop’s 76-67 win over Presbyterian

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 25 points as Winthrop beat Presbyterian 76-67 on Wednesday night.

Talford added 10 rebounds for the Eagles (14-9, 4-4 Big South Conference). KJ Doucet added 12 points while going 4 of 8 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds. Nick Johnson shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Blue Hose (9-14, 2-6) were led by Kory Mincy, who recorded 20 points. Carl Parrish added 13 points. Kobe Stewart finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Both teams play Saturday. Winthrop hosts Gardner-Webb and Presbyterian plays High Point at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press