Johnson scores 20 as VMI defeats Wofford 74-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — TJ Johnson had 20 points in VMI’s 74-67 victory against Wofford on Wednesday night.

Johnson shot 6 for 9 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Keydets (10-12, 4-5 Southern Conference). Rickey Bradley, Jr. added 16 points while shooting 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had five steals. Tan Yildizoglu went 5 of 12 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Terriers (11-11, 5-4) were led in scoring by Kyler Filewich, who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Wofford also got 15 points from Dillon Bailey. Justin Bailey finished with 11 points and five assists.

A 15-2 run in the first half gave VMI a 13-point lead. The teams entered the break with VMI ahead 41-25, while Johnson led his club in scoring with 15 points. VMI took the lead for good with 14:31 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from AJ Clark to make it a 46-43 game.

Both teams play Saturday. VMI visits Western Carolina and Wofford goes on the road to play UNC Greensboro.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press