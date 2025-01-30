Teel and Indiana State defeat Missouri State 72-67

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Samage Teel scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left, as Indiana State defeated Missouri State 72-67 on Wednesday night to end a six-game skid.

Teel shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Sycamores (10-12, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Jaden Daughtry scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. Camp Wagner finished 4 of 11 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Dez White finished with 16 points for the Bears (7-15, 0-11). Michael Osei-Bonsu added 14 points and six rebounds. Chase Martin also recorded 11 points. The Bears prolonged their losing streak to 10 in a row.

Daughtry scored 10 points in the first half and Indiana State went into halftime trailing 36-25. Teel scored 20 points in the second half.

Both teams play on Saturday. Indiana State visits UIC and Missouri State hosts Murray State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press