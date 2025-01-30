Marsh scores 19, UNC Asheville takes down Radford 72-65

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh had 19 points in UNC Asheville’s 72-65 victory against Radford on Wednesday night.

Marsh had five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-1 Big South Conference). Toyaz Solomon scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Kameron Taylor had 14 points and finished 6 of 11 from the field. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight win.

The Highlanders (14-9, 4-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Maclin, who finished with 19 points. Jarvis Moss added 10 points for Radford. David Early finished with eight points.

