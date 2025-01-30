Kelly’s 25 lead Charleston Southern over South Carolina Upstate 82-75

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Taje’ Kelly had 25 points and 17 rebounds in Charleston Southern’s 82-75 win over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night.

Kelly also contributed seven assists for the Buccaneers (7-16, 3-5 Big South Conference). RJ Johnson scored 21 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line. Daylen Berry had 17 points and shot 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Spartans (5-18, 1-7) were led in scoring by Mister Dean, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Brit Harris added 17 points and four assists for South Carolina Upstate. Andrew McConnell had 11 points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Spartans.

Both teams play Saturday. Charleston Southern hosts Longwood and South Carolina Upstate plays Radford on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press