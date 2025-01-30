Anderson’s 24 help Furman knock off Samford 72-70

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Nick Anderson had 24 points, Cooper Bowser scored 18 of his 21 in the second half and Furman defeated Samford 72-70 on Wednesday night.

Anderson shot 9 for 13, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Paladins (17-5, 5-4 Southern Conference). Bowser also had five rebounds and three blocks. Pjay Smith Jr. shot 3 for 14, including 0 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with six points.

Bowser made two free throws with 12 seconds left for a four-point lead.

The Bulldogs (17-5, 7-2) were led in scoring by Rylan Jones, who finished with 19 points. Samford also got 12 points from Trey Fort. Lukas Walls also had 10 points and two steals.

Furman’s next game is Sunday against East Tennessee State on the road. Samford visits The Citadel on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

