McCarthy scores 14 as Army downs Colgate 84-72

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kevin McCarthy’s 14 points off of the bench helped Army to an 84-72 victory over Colgate on Wednesday night.

McCarthy shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Black Knights (12-9, 6-3 Patriot League). Josh Scovens shot 5 for 14 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. AJ Allenspach shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Raiders (9-13, 6-3) were led by Jeff Woodward, who recorded 22 points and nine rebounds. Brady Cummins added 16 points and Chandler Baker finished with 10 points.

Army took the lead with 9:48 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. McCarthy led Army in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 44-33 at the break. Scovens scored a team-high nine points after intermission.

Both teams play on Saturday. Army visits American and Colgate hosts Lafayette.

By The Associated Press