Phelps and Coleman combine for 29 points to lead No. 13 Texas A&M over Oklahoma 75-68

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zhuric Phelps had 15 points, Henry Coleman III added 14 and No. 13 Texas A&M held on for a 75-68 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

Texas A&M (16-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) led by four with about 2 1/2 minutes left when a three-point play by Wade Taylor IV extended the lead to 68-61.

Brycen Goodine scored all five Sooners points in a 5-2 spurt that cut it to 70-66 with less than a minute to go. But then Coleman made four free throws to secure the victory.

Goodine had 24 points for Oklahoma, (15-5, 2-5), which had won two in a row after dropping its first four conference games. Jalon Moore scored 22.

Taylor added 12 points for the Aggies, who bounced back after a 70-69 loss Saturday to Texas. Pharrel Payne had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Aggies won despite going 4 of 24 on 3-pointers while the Sooners made 10 of 22.

Takeaways

Oklahoma: The Sooners are playing much better, but they need to take another step if they hope to finish strong in SEC play.

Texas A&M: Dominated the boards, outrebounding Oklahoma 47-19. Texas A&M, which leads the nation in offensive rebounds, had a 21-2 advantage in that category. Andersson Garcia had nine points and 12 rebounds off the bench, including five on the offensive glass.

Key moment

Taylor’s three-point play that padded the lead helped the Aggies hang on.

Key stat

Taylor had three steals to give him 201 in his career, making him the fourth player in school history to reach the mark.

Up next

Texas A&M visits South Carolina on Saturday for the first of consecutive road games. The Sooners host No. 24 Vanderbilt.

