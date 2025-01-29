Sabol scores 24 in Buffalo’s 75-69 win against Central Michigan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Sabol’s 24 points helped Buffalo defeat Central Michigan 75-69 on Tuesday night.

Sabol shot 8 for 15 (6 for 12 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulls (7-13, 2-6 Mid-American Conference). Ben Michaels added 12 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Tyson Dunn finished 6 of 15 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Chippewas (9-11, 3-5) were led by Anthony Pritchard, who recorded 16 points, five assists and four steals. Jakobi Heady added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Central Michigan. Cayden Vasko also had 11 points and four assists.

Sabol scored 12 points in the first half and Buffalo went into halftime trailing 34-30. Buffalo used an 11-2 second-half run to erase a five-point deficit and take the lead at 71-67 with 49 seconds remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Sabol scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press