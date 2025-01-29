Toledo takes down Ohio 86-83 behind 15 points apiece from Hubbard, Lewis, Wilson and Ford

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Seth Hubbard, Sam Lewis, Bryce Ford and Sonny Wilson each scored 15 points to help Toledo get past Ohio 86-83 on Tuesday night.

Hubbard also added nine rebounds for the Rockets (12-8, 6-2 Mid-American Conference). Wilson went 7 of 14 from the field while he also had six rebounds. Lewis went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Bobcats (11-9, 5-3) were led in scoring by AJ Brown and Jackson Paveletzke with 22 points apiece. Shereef Mitchell finished with 12 points.

Wilson’s layup with 11:29 left in the second half gave Toledo the lead for good at 63-62.

These two teams both play Saturday. Toledo hosts Northern Illinois and Ohio visits Miami (Ohio).

___

By The Associated Press