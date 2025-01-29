Morehead State defeats Southern Indiana 66-65

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Brelsford’s 19 points helped Morehead State defeat Southern Indiana 66-65 on Tuesday night.

Brelsford shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Eagles (14-8, 9-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. added 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor while he also had seven rebounds. Anouar Mellouk finished 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Jayland Randall finished with 16 points for the Screaming Eagles (9-12, 4-7). Southern Indiana also got 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Stephen Olowoniyi. Jack Mielke had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams play Tennessee Tech next, Morehead State on Thursday at home and Southern Indiana at home on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press