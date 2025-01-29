Jones scores 23, St. Bonaventure downs Dayton 75-53

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Lajae Jones had 23 points in St. Bonaventure’s 75-53 victory over Dayton on Tuesday night.

Jones also contributed seven rebounds for the Bonnies (16-6, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Melvin Council Jr. scored 20 points and added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Nate Santos led the Flyers (14-7, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds. Enoch Cheeks added 10 points.

St. Bonaventure took the lead with 13:04 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Jones led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 39-32 at the break. St. Bonaventure pulled away with a 16-1 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 19 points. They outscored Dayton by 15 points in the final half, as Council led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

St. Bonaventure takes on Fordham at home on Saturday, and Dayton visits Saint Louis on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press