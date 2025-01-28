Love ties it with halfcourt shot at buzzer, Arizona knocks off No. 3 Iowa State 86-75 in OT

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love hit a tying heave from beyond halfcourt at the end of regulation and made two more 3-pointers in overtime, finishing with 22 points and lifting Arizona to an 86-75 win over No. 3 Iowa State on Monday night.

The Cyclones (17-3, 7-2 Big 12) appeared to be in control when Joshua Jefferson hit one of two free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining, but they left too much time on the clock.

Love, who was 1 for 10 on 3s at that point, took a couple of dribbles and banked in his shot from behind the midcourt logo, sending a roar through McKale Center.

Love then hit two corner 3s in overtime and Carter Bryant added another to cap Arizona’s first win over a top-5 opponent as an unranked team since beating No. 3 UCLA in 1979.

Tobe Awaka finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (14-6, 8-1).

Tamin Lipsey scored 18 points and Keshon Gilbert added 17 to lead the Cyclones.

Iowa State led by seven in the first half before Arizona answered with the biggest run against the Cyclones this year, scoring 16 straight points to go up 34-25.

Lipsey, who had 14 first-half points, pulled the Cyclones within 34-30 at halftime on a corner 3.

Takeaways

Iowa State: The Cyclones have had a knack for pulling out close wins, but fell flat after Love’s heave.

Arizona: Love loves the big moments and had a massive one on a poor shooting night to give Arizona a memorable win.

Key moment

Love’s incredible shot at the buzzer is one Arizona fans — maybe Iowa State’s, too — won’t forget for a long time.

Key stat

Iowa State shot 1 of 6 and had three turnovers in overtime.

Up next

Iowa State hosts Kansas State on Saturday, and Arizona plays at rival Arizona State.

