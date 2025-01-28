Anthony Bryant scores 27 to lead Alabama A&M to 98-82 victory over Prairie View A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Anthony Bryant scored 27 points to help Alabama A&M beat Prairie View A&M 98-82 on Monday night.

Bryant also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-13, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Chad Moodie totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds. Darius Ford scored nine.

The Panthers (4-17, 3-5) were led by Braelon Bush, who posted 28 points and two steals. Tanahj Pettway added 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Zaakir Sawyer had 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press