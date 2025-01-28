Jordan Johnson scores 16 to lead Southern over Mississippi Valley State 63-42

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Johnson had 16 points to help Southern run its win streak to seven by handing Mississippi Valley State its 12th straight loss, 63-42 on Monday night.

Johnson shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Jaguars (12-8, 7-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Puoch Dobuol added eight points and seven rebounds. Michael Jacobs also scored eight.

The Delta Devils (2-19, 0-8) were led in scoring by Jair Horton, who finished with eight points and two steals. Alvin Stredic Jr. added seven points and seven rebounds, while Donovan Sanders had seven points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press