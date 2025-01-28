Jaylen Wysinger scores 23 to lead Texas Southern over Alabama State 80-69

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jaylen Wysinger’s 23 points helped Texas Southern defeat Alabama State 80-69 on Monday night, upping the Tigers’ win streak to six.

Wysinger added nine rebounds for the Tigers (9-11, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kavion McClain hit four 3-pointers and scored 20. Kolby Granger shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Hornets (8-12, 4-3) were led by Antonio Madlock, who recorded 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. CJ Hines added 16 points and seven rebounds. Micah Octave totaled eight points and six steals.

By The Associated Press