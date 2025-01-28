Bryson Dawkins, Julian Mackey both score 27 to lead Houston Christian over SE Louisiana 70-62

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Bryson Dawkins and Julian Mackey both scored 27 to lead Houston Christian to a 70-62 victory over Southeast Louisiana on Monday night, ending the Lions’ six-game win streak.

Dawkins also grabbed seven rebounds for the Huskies (10-11, 7-3 Southland Conference). Mackey hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Sam Hines Jr. finished with 23 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Lions (12-9, 6-4). Brody Rowbury totaled 14 points and seven rebounds.

