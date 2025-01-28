Shelton has 15, Eastern Illinois defeats Little Rock 56-54

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nakyel Shelton scored 15 points, including two free throws with three seconds left, and Eastern Illinois defeat Little Rock 56-54 on Monday to end a seven-game slide.

Shelton shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Panthers (6-15, 2-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Kooper Jacobi scored 12 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Artese Stapleton had 10 points and went 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Trojans (13-8, 7-3) were led by Ante Beljan, who posted 14 points. Isaiah Lewis added 11 points. Tuongthach Gatkek also recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks. The loss snapped the Trojans’ five-game winning streak.

Both teams play on Thursday. Eastern Illinois visits Western Illinois and Little Rock hosts Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press