Garcia scores 22 as Tulsa downs Wichita State 84-77

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jared Garcia led Tulsa past Wichita State on Sunday with 22 points off of the bench in an 84-77 victory.

Garcia shot 6 for 10 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Golden Hurricane (9-11, 3-4 American Athletic Conference). Dwon Odom added 17 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor while he also had nine rebounds, 10 assists, and three blocks. Keaston Willis shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Xavier Bell led the way for the Shockers (11-9, 1-6) with 19 points and two steals. Justin Hill added 18 points for Wichita State. Harlond Beverly had 11 points, six assists and three steals.

Tulsa took the lead with 1:09 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 42-41 at halftime, with Odom racking up 13 points. Tulsa outscored Wichita State in the second half by six points, with Garcia scoring a team-high 13 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press