Grace Grocholski, Mallory Heyer guide No. 23 Minnesota women past Wisconsin 71-50

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Grace Grocholski scored 17 points, Mallory Heyer posted a double-double and No. 23 Minnesota pulled away in the second half to beat Wisconsin 71-50 on Sunday, handing the Badgers their eighth straight loss.

Grocholski made 5 of 8 shots with four 3-pointers and 3 of 4 free throws for the Golden Gophers (18-3, 6-3 Big Ten Conference). Heyer totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Sophie Hart matched season highs with 16 points and four assists. Tori McKinney scored 14 with three steals.

Serah Williams totaled 16 points and six rebounds to pace the Badgers (10-10, 1-8). She also committed eight of Wisconsin’s 23 turnovers.

The game was tied at 14-all after one quarter and it was all even at 28-apiece at halftime. Grocholski scored half of Minnesota’s total at the break, while Williams had 12 points for Wisconsin. Grocholski made 4 of 6 shots in the first half while her teammates sank only 5 of 27. The Golden Gophers missed 14 of 17 tries from 3-point range. The Badgers shot 50% from the floor but took nine fewer shots. Minnesota scored 10 points off of 11 Wisconsin turnovers.

Hart made four free throws for the only points in the first two minutes of the third quarter to put Minnesota on top. Heyer had back-to-back baskets and Grocholski followed with a 3-pointer in a 15-2 run to give the Golden Gophers their largest lead to that point at 43-30. Minnesota outscored Wisconsin 45-22 in the second half.

Wisconsin will host No. 23 Michigan on Wednesday. Minnesota travels to play No. 4 Southern California on Thursday.

