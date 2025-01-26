Rodney Rice’s 3-pointer lifts Maryland to 3rd straight win, 79-78 over Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind (AP) — Rodney Rice knocked down a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to lift Maryland to a 79-78 win over Indiana on Sunday.

The Terrapins (16-5, 6-4) earned their third straight Big Ten Conference win and their second straight on the road. Indiana (14-7, 5-5) has lost four of its last five.

Maryland led by 10 in the second half before Indiana rallied. Anthony Leal tied the game at 70 with a three-point play with under five minutes left. Myles Rice put the Hoosiers on top with a 3 at the four-minute mark and Malik Reneau added a jumper for a five-point advantage.

Maryland got back-to-back layups from Selton Miguel and Julian Reece, but Leal turned a three-point play with :38 left to put Indiana up 78-74. Gillespie halved the Maryland deficit with a jumper. After Trey Galloway missed a free throw Derik Queen grabbed the rebound and the Terrapins called a timeout to set up Rodney Rice’s game-winner. Indiana called a timeout with :05 left, but Myles Rice missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Maryland shot 49% from the field (30 of 61) and was 12 of 24 from 3-point range. Rodney Rice hit 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points for Maryland. Ja’Kobe Gillespie was 4 of 10 from deep to add 18 points with nine assists. Miguel added 15 points and Julian Reese added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Queen pulled down 11 rebounds.

Mackenzie Mgbako and Myles Rice each scored 16 points to lead Indiana. Oumar Ballo added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Reneau contributed 10 points and added six rebounds with two assists.

Maryland hosts No. 18 Wisconsin on Wednesday. Indiana plays at No. 11 Purdue on Friday.

