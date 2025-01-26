Pepperdine defeats Pacific 60-44

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Todorovic scored 14 points as Pepperdine beat Pacific 60-44 on Saturday night.

Todorovic had 10 rebounds for the Waves (8-13, 2-6 West Coast Conference). Moe Odum scored 11 points while going 3 of 5 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and five assists. Dovydas Butka shot 2 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Elijah Fisher led the Tigers (6-17, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Lamar Washington added 11 points and eight rebounds for Pacific. Seth Jones also had five points.

Pepperdine took the lead in the game’s opening seconds and did not give it up. The score was 34-20 at halftime, with Butka racking up eight points. Pepperdine extended its lead to 50-26 during the second half, fueled by a 10-1 scoring run. Todorovic scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press