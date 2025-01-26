Frazier scores 17, UTEP downs Kennesaw State 73-71

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Otis Frazier III had 17 points in UTEP’s 73-71 victory against Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

Frazier added five rebounds and eight steals for the Miners (15-5, 5-2 Conference USA). Kevin Kalu shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to add 14 points. Elijah Jones shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Simeon Cottle finished with 19 points and five assists for the Owls (12-8, 4-3). Braedan Lue added 14 points for Kennesaw State. Jamil Miller had 12 points and six rebounds.

Frazier scored 14 points in the first half and UTEP went into the break trailing 41-37. UTEP outscored Kennesaw State by six points in the second half. Jones led the way with 10 second-half points.

