Johnson’s 25 lead Montana past Montana State 77-70

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kai Johnson’s 25 points helped Montana defeat Montana State 77-70 on Saturday night.

Johnson shot 11 for 18 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Grizzlies (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky Conference). Joe Pridgen scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Malik Moore went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Bobcats (8-13, 3-5) were led by Patrick McMahon, who posted 18 points. Brandon Walker added 11 points for Montana State. Bryce Zephir also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press