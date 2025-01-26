Cal Baptist defeats Southern Utah 76-60

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — AJ Braun had 16 points in Cal Baptist’s 76-60 win against Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Braun had 10 rebounds for the Lancers (10-10, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Martel Williams scored 16 points while going 6 of 6 and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line. Kendal Coleman had 13 points and finished 6 of 10 from the field.

Jamir Simpson finished with 17 points for the Thunderbirds (9-11, 1-5). Lorenzo Abellar added 13 points for Southern Utah. Hercy Miller also had nine points and nine rebounds.

