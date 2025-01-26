Jeremiah Fears, Jalon Moore rally Oklahoma to 65-62 victory over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jeremiah Fears had 16 points and Jalon Moore scored the final three points of the game and finished with 13 as Oklahoma rallied to beat Arkansas 65-62 on Saturday night.

Johnell Davis buried a 3-pointer to pull Arkansas even at 62, but the Razorbacks went scoreless over the final 2:13. Moore made the first of two free throws with 1:15 remaining for a one-point lead and capped off the victory with a fastbreak dunk in the final second.

Fears made 4 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer and all seven of his free throws for the Sooners (15-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference), who notched back-to-back victories after a four-game losing streak with their first conference road win this season. Moore hit 6 of 14 shots and added six rebounds.

Davis had 18 points on 5-for-16 shooting to lead the Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6), who have lost six of seven in their first season under John Calipari. D.J. Wagner totaled 13 points and five assists. Adou Thiero and reserve Zvonimir Ivisic both scored 10. Ivisic added six rebounds and four assists.

Brycen Goodine scored all nine of his points on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range to help Oklahoma take a 35-31 lead into halftime.

Davis made the second of two free throws to give Arkansas the lead at 42-41 with 12:47 remaining. Thiero and Ivisic hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Razorbacks up 50-44 with 10:06 to go. Luke Northweather and Fears were fouled on back-to-back 3-point attempts for Oklahoma and the pair made all six free throws to tie it at 50 a minute later.

Oklahoma travels to play No. 13 Texas A&M on Tuesday. Arkansas travels to play No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday.

