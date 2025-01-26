Jacksonville State defeats New Mexico State 65-59

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr.’s 20 points helped Jacksonville State defeat New Mexico State 65-59 on Saturday night.

Pierre also had five rebounds for the Gamecocks (13-7, 5-2 Conference USA). Mason Nicholson added 12 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line while they also had 11 rebounds. Quel’Ron House had 11 points and shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Aggies (11-9, 4-3) were led by Robert Carpenter, who recorded 16 points. Peter Filipovity added 13 points and 17 rebounds for New Mexico State. Christian Cook also had 13 points.

Nicholson scored eight points in the first half for Jacksonville State, who went into the break tied 29-29 with New Mexico State. Jacksonville State took the lead for good with 3:51 remaining in the second half on a jump shot from Pierre to make it a 56-54 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press