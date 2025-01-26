Deantoni Gordon leads Southern Miss to 67-59 victory over Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Deantoni Gordon had 13 points to help Southern Miss defeat Louisiana 67-59 on Saturday night.

Gordon shot 6 of 8 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (9-11, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Cobie Montgomery had 12 points and Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 10.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-15, 4-5). Kentrell Garnett added 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press