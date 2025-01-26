JJ White scores career-high 35 to help Omaha beat Oral Roberts 84-76 for 9th straight victory

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — JJ White scored a career-high 35 points to propel Omaha to an 84-76 victory over Oral Roberts on Saturday night, extending the Mavericks’ win streak to nine.

White shot 8 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 15 for 18 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (13-9, 7-0 Summit League). Marquel Sutton scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Ja’Sean Glover hit three 3-pointers and scored 16.

Issac McBride finished with 20 points to lead the Golden Eagles (5-15, 1-6). JoJo Moore had 18 points and Josh Jones scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press