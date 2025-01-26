North Alabama secures 88-84 OT victory against Austin Peay

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz’s 28 points helped North Alabama defeat Austin Peay 88-84 in overtime on Saturday night.

Ortiz shot 8 for 18 (5 for 14 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Lions (14-7, 6-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane scored 22 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Will Soucie finished with 14 points while adding nine rebounds.

The Governors (8-13, 3-5) were led in scoring by Isaac Haney, who finished with 28 points. Sai Witt added 21 points and 11 rebounds for Austin Peay. Anton Brookshire also recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Lane scored a layup with six seconds left in regulation and then Corneilous Williams blocked Haney’s layup attempt to force overtime tied 74-all.

Lane made a 3-pointer to open the extra period and finished with eight points as the Lions outscored the Governors 14-10 in OT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press