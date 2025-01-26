Barnett scores 12 as Grambling defeats Mississippi Valley State 65-54

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Antwan Barnett scored 12 points as Grambling beat Mississippi Valley State 65-54 on Saturday night.

Barnett also added five rebounds for the Tigers (5-14, 2-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Emareyon McDonald scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Mikale Stevenson had 11 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

The Delta Devils (2-18, 0-7) were led by Arthur Tate, who posted 21 points and six rebounds. Mississippi Valley State also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Alvin Stredic Jr.. Daniel Umoh finished with eight points and nine rebounds. The loss is the 11th straight for the Delta Devils.

By The Associated Press