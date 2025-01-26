Jakobi Heady guides Central Michigan to 73-52 victory over Western Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 16 points to help lead Central Michigan to a 73-52 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday night.

Heady added six rebounds for the Chippewas (9-10, 3-4 Mid-American Conference). Kyler Vanderjagt shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to add 13 points. Cayden Vasko pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Broncos (5-14, 2-5) were led by Markhi Strickland, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Owen Lobsinger had 10 points and nine rebounds. Chansey Willis Jr. scored nine with five assists.

Central Michigan took the lead with 13:36 left in the first half and did not give it up. Vasko led their team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 34-23 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press