Nique Clifford scores 24 to lead Colorado State past Fresno State 69-64

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Nique Clifford scored 24 points to lead Colorado State to a 69-64 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Clifford added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Rams (13-7, 7-2 Mountain West Conference). Jaylen Crocker-Johnson added 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting and six rebounds. Jalen Lake had 10 points.

Alex Crawford finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-15, 1-8). Zaon Collins had 17 points and two steals. Elijah Price finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Clifford had 12 points in each half for Colorado State, which led 33-31 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press